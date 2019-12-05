Boil-water advisories: Dec. 6, 2019

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately five customers in Dunbar on WV Avenue from 20th to 21st Street; Kanawha Avenue from 20th to 21st Street; and 20th and 21st Streets from WV Avenue to the Kanawha River. The advisory follows a water main break,
  • The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Street, Sycamore Street and any customers near this area who experienced low water pressure or no water. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Clark Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, December 5, 3019

Bays, Bertha - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Brammer, Larry - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Crouch, Patty - 1 p.m., The First Freewill Baptist Church of Chesapeake.

Ferguson, Alice - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Kenova.

Harris, Curtis - 11 a.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ravenswood.

Holcomb, Robert - 2 p.m., Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Pool.

Jarrell, Alma - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Lanham, Edward - 6 p.m., American Legion, St. Albans.

O'Dell, Shelvia - 11 a.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Russell, Edra - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Stewart II, Randall - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.