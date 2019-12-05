Boil-water advisories: Dec. 6, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately five customers in Dunbar on WV Avenue from 20th to 21st Street; Kanawha Avenue from 20th to 21st Street; and 20th and 21st Streets from WV Avenue to the Kanawha River. The advisory follows a water main break,
- The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Street, Sycamore Street and any customers near this area who experienced low water pressure or no water. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Clark Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.