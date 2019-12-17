Boil-water advisories: Dec. 17, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 about on Viewmont Drive, Gilbert Drive and Summit Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 40 customers on Camelot Drive including Marlin Court, Gawain Court and Prince Valiant Court.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 80 customers in the Garden Street area in Charleston, including Stonewall Jackson Middle School, West Avenue, Park Avenue and Red Oak Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Noyes Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Echo Road area of South Charleston, including Geary Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Michigan Avenue and Kanawha Avenue South areas of Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Bayberry Street and Ragland Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Ridge Drive, Dominion Way and Dell Way in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Huntington Street in St. Albans.
Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Street, Sycamore Street and any customers near these areas that experienced low or no water pressure.