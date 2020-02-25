Boil-water advisories: Feb. 25, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Noyes Avenue, 35th Street, 36th Street, 37th Street, 38th Street and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on E Street and 11th Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Clyffe Road in Maplewood Estates in Scott Depot. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on North Sand Branch from the intersection of Robert C. Byrd and North Sand Branch to 1700 North Sand Branch Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 500 customers in the Gatewood Road area from the Pleasant View intersection to the Chapel Road intersection in Fayetteville. The advisory includes Waterplant Road, Lego Road, Laurel Lane, Riner Dairy Road, Elverton Road and its branches, the Cunard community, Judges Court, Bird Lane, Willow Lane, Self Lane, Tincher Road, Needmore Valley, Bragg Hollow, Wonderland, Toney Hollow, Largo Lane, Dooley Road, Rebecca Lane and any surrounding side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on New Hope Road, Robin Road, Ken Del Drive, Sparrow Lane, Rocky Road, Hope Acres Road, Kappa Drive and Chickadee Drive in Pinch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Fairlawn Avenue, Fairlawn Trailer Park, Capehart Lane and Washington Drive area of Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers in Buffalo on the following streets: Wrights Lane, Charlotte Road, Kapps Lane, Fir Street, Whittington Street, Spruce Street, Sandstone Circle, Flintstone Circle, New Haven Drive, Buffalo Road, Walnut Street, Stuart Street, High Street, Casto Lane, Shirley Drive, Handley Street and other surrounding streets between Wrights Lane and Handley Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on D Street, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, E Street, F Street and L Street in South Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Valley Road and High Street.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Daniels area of 1242 Ritter Drive to 2198 Ritter Drive, C&O Dam Road, Trump Street, Dan Monte Vista, 4H Lake Road, Grandview Road, including all side streets.
The West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Beech Run Road and Meadow Village Lane in Hinton.