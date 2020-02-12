Boil-water advisories: Feb. 13, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 120 customers in the Honaker Drive, Sissonville Road, Call Road, Pilsner Place, Fleetwood Lane, and Fieldstone Lane areas of Sissonville. Sissonville schools are not included. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road, Montgomery Heights Church Road, Mountain Side Lane and Deepwater Subdivision in Montgomery Heights. The advisory follows treatment issues at the Armstrong Water Treatment plant, which caused Armstrong PSD to issue a system-wide boil water advisory.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 15 customers in the 2522-2545 block of Spring Street SW in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hampshire Drive and Alder Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 35 customers on 44th Street, 45th Street, Venable Avenue between 44th Street and 45th Streets, and Washington Avenue between 44th Street and 45th Street in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 275 Oak Hill customers on Collinwood Drive, Winwood Place, Briarwood Place, Woodbridge Road, Forest Lane, Lynnwood Place, Crestview Drive, Wildwood Place, Wilson Street, Brown Street, Harper Street, Vance Street, Ellison Street, Ford Street, and Sunnyside Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Napoleon Lane, Valor Court and Trove Place in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers in the Oakwood Road area of Cross Lanes.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek from Stepping Stones to Indian Branch Road and customers who experienced low or no water pressure in the area.
Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 788-794 Indian Branch Road and those in the area who experienced low or no water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 350 customers in Buffalo on the following streets: Riverview, Whittington Street, Handley Street, Spruce Street, Main Street, Donahoe Street, Fir Street, Kapps Lane, Sandstone Circle, Flintstone Circle, New Haven Drive, Washington Street, Carol Lane, Franklin Street, Stuart Street, Walnut Street, River Street, High Street, Mulberry Street, Sycamore Street, Front Street, Allen Street, Tucker Street, Parsonage Lane, Hulbert Street, Shoppers Circle, Badger Lane, Barber Shop Lane, Casto Lane, Shirley Drive, Wrights Lane, Joe Street, Railroad Avenue, Shinn Lane, Shawver Lane, Nash Lane, Bailey Lane, Frazier Lane, Pickens Avenue, Frail Street, Central Avenue, King Street, Loren Street and Buffalo Elementary School.