Boil-water advisories: Feb. 29, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Galaxy Pointe, Rocky Fork Road and Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Saturn Street, Atlas Road, Ranger Lane, Redstone Road and Mercury Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Clay Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory issued for customers in Upper Maysel, including Dobbins Peck Road, Guy Mullins Road, Morgan Carr Road and Maysel Laurel Ridge Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has expanded the area for the Elkview boil-water advisory issued for approximately 670 customers on the following streets: Rena Mae Drive, Trinity Way, Bream Drive, Ney Drive, Cherokee Trail, Shawnee Trail, Bryce Street, Tyree Circle, Windy Hill, Baltic Drive, Limerick Drive, Timberdale Drive, Evergreen Drive, Greenberry Drive, Granville Drive, Seneca Hills Drive, Tioga Lane, Anna’s Way, Pinchton Trail, Senia Drive, Buna Vista Drive, Ellens Akers Drive, Shady Breeze Lane, Shady Lane, Timberrock Lane, Kayla Lane, Graystone Estates, Chansum Place, Ashley Circle, Acorn Lane, Cottonwood Drive, Anderson Drive, Forrest Drive, Poplar Drive, Morris Drive, Stone Drive, Jackson Drive, Star Drive, Indian Lake Drive, 3920-4823 Indian Creek Road, Heritage Drive, Neva Ray Drive, Maple Lane, Indian Drive, Penny Lane, Mark Drive, Epcot Drive, Joan Drive, McNabb Heights Drive, Jardin Road, Devonshire Drive, Springer Lane, White Oak Heights, Quartz Road, Marvin Road, Cavender Drive, Daisy Lane, Cirrus Drive, Boner Drive, Kennel Drive, Leo Drive, Cliffview Drive, Mountaineer Drive, Walnut Road, Chestnut Road, Turkey Fork, Ozzie Lane, Rambling Hills Road, Prairie Hills Road, Uppers Rambling Hills Road, Devils Den Road, Poinsettia Lane, Homeplace Lane, McHud Lane, Rossville Lane, and 514-2847 Quick Road, in Elkview.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: 529-1150 Beeson Road, Donahue Street, Gillenwater Lane, Teacher Way, Lupine Lane, Eastview Place, Lockwood Road, Evening Shade Lane, Tuxedo Road, Holston Avenue and Retirement Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Pansy Drive area of Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Dunbar Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Baird Drive, Bellevue Drive and part of Woodland Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Ehman Drive, Knollwood Drive and Orchard Place in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on West Virginia Avenue, 7th Street and 6th Street in Dunbar.
The boil-water advisory issued for water customers in the city of Mount Hope has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customer of the Fort Gay Water System has been lifted.