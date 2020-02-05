Boil-water advisories: Feb. 6, 2020

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 694 to 788 Indian Branch Road or anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 25 customers on Verna Road, North Pinch Road, Audrey Lane Rescue Lane and 1st Street in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for about 40 customers in the Main Avenue, Lock Avenue and Broadway Avenue areas in Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 25 customers in the Wilkie Drive, Cantley Drive and South Homewood Drive area in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 40 customers on the Wilkie Drive, Rockford Court and Kingston Court areas in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 45 customers in the Graywood Drive, Wick Lane, Britt Way, Addition Road and Ruhl Drive areas of Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 20 customers in the Woodward Drive, Robinson Hollow Road and Gaylor Lane areas of Charleston.