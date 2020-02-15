Boil-water advisories: Feb. 15, 2020

water advisories
- The Kanawha Falls Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Alloy and all of Boomer. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pittman Hollow and Shaker Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the mouth of Buffalo Creek to Bison Village, Lakeview, Malcolm Lane and any customer near these areas who experienced low or no water pressure.
- Milton Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Newman Branch to and including Mill Branch, U.S. 60 from New Mall Branch Road West to the bridge at the end of town. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Woodrum Lane to the end of Primrose Drive in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Hampshire Drive and Alder Drive in St. Albans.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers at the intersection of Sissonville Road and Marble Hill Lane in Sissonville.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers in the Honaker Drive, Sissonville Road, Call Road, Pilsner Place, Fleetwood Lane and Fieldstone Lane areas of Sissonville.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the 2522-2545 block of Spring Street S.W. in South Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road, Montgomery Heights Church Road, Mountain Side Lane and Deepwater Subdivision in Montgomery Heights.