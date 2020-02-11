Boil-water advisories: Feb. 12, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 350 customers in Buffalo on the following streets: Riverview, Whittington Street, Handley Street, Spruce Street, Main Street, Donahoe Street, Fir Street, Kapps Lane, Sandstone Circle, Flintstone Circle, New Haven Drive, Washington Street, Carol Lane, Franklin Street, Stuart Street, Walnut Street, River Street, High Street, Mulberry Street, Sycamore Street, Front Street, Allen Street, Tucker Street, Parsonage Lane, Hulbert Street, Shoppers Circle, Badger Lane, Barber Shop Lane, Casto Lane, Shirley Drive, Wrights Lane, Joe Street, Railroad Avenue, Shinn Lane, Shawver Lane, Nash Lane, Bailey Lane, Frazier Lane, Pickens Avenue, Frail Street, Central Avenue, King Street, Loren Street and Buffalo Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the West 3rd Street of Huntington. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Wallburg Lane area of Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Sheraton Circle area of Elkview. The advisory follows a valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Sugar Creek Road area of Beckwith. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Jasper Drive, Phantom Lane, Rock Branch Road and Corky Road in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers in the Oakwood Road area of Cross Lanes.