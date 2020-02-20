Boil-water advisories: Feb. 20, 2020

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 8th Avenue, 18 Mile Creek Road, 9th Avenue and 7th Avenue in Buffalo. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Park Street, Maple Avenue, Oak Avenue and Salina Court in Sophia. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Albemarle Street in Bluefield.

Milton Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along Newman Branch Road.

Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the system, including all side streets.

