Boil-water advisories: Feb. 28, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Baird Drive, Bellevue Drive and part of Woodland Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on West Virginia Avenue, 7th Street and 6th Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Turkey Knob, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on the following streets: 529-1150 Beeson Road, Donahue Street, Gillenwater Lane, Teacher Way, Lupine Lane, Eastview Way, Kinser Road, 448-1139 Pocosin Fork Road, Basket Road, Bicknel Flats Road, Concept Place, Lockwood Road, Evening Shade Lane, Tuxedo Road, Holston Avenue, and Retirement Lane in Lashmeet. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in Melton Addition Road, Jefferson Street, Robertson Street and Howland Drive in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Hampshire Drive and 3rd Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Russet Drive and Rainbow Drive in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Albert Street and Jane Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Halls Ridge road and all side streets in Princeton.