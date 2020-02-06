Boil-water advisories: Feb. 7, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 280 customers in the areas of North Pinch Road, part of Reunion Road, Orchard Drive, Miller Drive, Cardinal Drive, Mace Street, Lakeview Drive, Morton Heights, Pinewood Road and surrounding areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Edwards Circle and Gillespie Drive in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Resort Drive area of Glade Springs.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for 40 customers in the Ridge Road area and the vicinity of Jones Avenue across from Ridge Road in Oak Hill.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on a portion of Woodland Lane in Princeton.