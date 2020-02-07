Boil-water advisories: Feb. 8, 2020

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Chesapeake Avenue in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main leak.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Cadle Drive, Unity Lane and Memory Hill Drive areas in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Verna Road, North Pinch Road, Audrey Lane Rescue Lane and 1st Street in Pinch.