Boil-water advisories: Feb. 27, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Melton Addition Road, Jefferson Street, Robertson Street and Howland Drive, in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Pansy Drive area of Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Ehman Drive, Knollwood Drive and Orchard Place, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dunbar Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Kyle Bottom, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on E Street and 11th Avenue in South Charleston.
The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Clyffe Road in Maplewood Estates