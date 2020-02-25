Boil-water advisories: Feb. 26, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 115 customers on Valleybrook Drive, Cloverfield Lane, Heritage Way, Boreman Drive and Kanawha Farm Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Halls Ridge Road and all side streets in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Albert Street and Jane Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Russet Drive and Rainbow Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Hampshire Drive and 3rd Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 120 customers on Noyes Avenue, 35th Street, 36th Street, 37th Street, 38th Street and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on North Sand Branch from the intersection of Robert C. Byrd and N. Sand Branch to 1700 North Sand Branch Road.