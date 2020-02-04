Boil-water advisories: Feb. 5, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Main Avenue, Lock Avenue and Broadway Avenue areas in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Wilkie Drive, Cantley Drive and South Homewood Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a valve repair.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers in the Graywood Drive, Wick Lane, Britt Way, Addition Road and Ruhl Drive areas of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Woodward Drive, Robinson Hollow Road and Gaylor Lane areas in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Ridge Road area and the vicinity of Jones Avenue across from Ridge Road in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Woodmont Drive, Robin Lane and any customer in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory followed a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Resort Drive area of Glade Springs. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Edwards Circle and Gillespie Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.