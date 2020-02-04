Boil-water advisories: Feb. 5, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Main Avenue, Lock Avenue and Broadway Avenue areas in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Wilkie Drive, Cantley Drive and South Homewood Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a valve repair.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers in the Graywood Drive, Wick Lane, Britt Way, Addition Road and Ruhl Drive areas of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Woodward Drive, Robinson Hollow Road and Gaylor Lane areas in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Ridge Road area and the vicinity of Jones Avenue across from Ridge Road in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Woodmont Drive, Robin Lane and any customer in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory followed a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Resort Drive area of Glade Springs. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Edwards Circle and Gillespie Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS TODAY FEBRUARY 4, 2020

Hale, Lou - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hanna, Frances - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Asbury.

Legg, John - 1 p.m., Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie.

Ray, Kristina - 7 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Shepherd Jr., James - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

Taylor, Wilma - 7 p.m., Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.