Boil-water advisories: Feb. 11, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers on Jasper Drive, Phantom Lane, Rock Branch Road and Corky Road in Poca. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers in the Oakwood Road area of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the community of Cucumber, following a water main break.
The McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the community of Tidewater and Kimball Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek from Stepping stones to Indian Branch Road and any customer who experienced low or no water pressure in that area.
The City of Hurricane Public Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for Hurricane customers who experienced no water or low water pressure lasting 15 minutes or more or those with cloudy or dirty water that will not clear up. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 15 customers on Ken Del Drive, Sparrow Lane and New Hope Road in Pinch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 20 customers in the Cadle Drive, Unity Lane, and Memory Hill Drive areas in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 40 customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for about 40 customers on Kanawha State Forest Drive, Foxhound Lane and Koine Street in Charleston.