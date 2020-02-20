Boil-water advisories: Feb. 21, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 145 customers on Campbells Creek Drive, Tower Drive, A Street and Cline Hollow Road in Charleston. This area includes Mary Ingles Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on East Valley Drive and Mount Vernon Drive in Hurricane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Port Amherst Drive, Piedmont Road, Azalea Lane, Putney Street, Riverlane Drive and River Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Lafayette Drive, Stuart Circle, Putnam Terrace, Henson Road, Mount Vernon Road, Revere Road, East Valley Road and surrounding areas, including Lakeview Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Spring Street, Woodland Avenue and Agnes Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main replacement.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on 1st Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, Aloe Lane, Glass Fire Lane, Glasgow Ave. and Tompkins Avenue in Glasgow. The advisory follows an emergency hydrant replacement.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Beech Run Road and Meadow Village Lane in Hinton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the following streets: Londeree Avenue and Fitzwater Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on 8th Avenue, 18 Mile Creek Road, 9th Avenue and 7th Avenue in Buffalo.
The Kanawha Falls Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Boomer and Alloy.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Pax Water Company.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 701 Sweenysburg Road to the end of the system, including all side streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Park Street, Maple Avenue, Oak Avenue and Salina Court in Sophia.