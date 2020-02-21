Boil-water advisories: Feb. 22, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Fairlawn Avenue, Fairlawn Trailer Park, Capehart Lane and Washington Drive area of Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on D Street, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, E Street, F Street and L Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Campbells Creek Drive, Tower Drive, A Street and Cline Hollow Road in Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek System.
The Williamson Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Aflex to Maynard Mountain and Culler Hollow.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Wayne Avenue, and those who may have experienced low or now water service in that area.