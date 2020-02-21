Boil-water advisories: Feb. 22, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Fairlawn Avenue, Fairlawn Trailer Park, Capehart Lane and Washington Drive area of Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on D Street, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, E Street, F Street and L Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Campbells Creek Drive, Tower Drive, A Street and Cline Hollow Road in Charleston.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek System.

The Williamson Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Aflex to Maynard Mountain and Culler Hollow.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Wayne Avenue, and those who may have experienced low or now water service in that area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, February 21, 2020

Burlingame, Sara - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Calvert Jr., Homer - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Daugherty Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Dorsey, David - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Gary, Marvin - Noon, Gilgal United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.

Hancock, Shawn - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hill, Nancy - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Marion, David - 5:30 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple, Charleston.

Martin Sr., Richard - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

McNeal, Mary - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Moore, Pamela - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Myers, Barbara - 3 p.m., Erickson Alumni Center, Morgantown.

Ramsey, Herbert - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.

Shirkey Sr., Warren - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of South Charleston.

Slater, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Tucker, Justin - 2 p.m., Craig Cemetery, Leon.

Workman, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.