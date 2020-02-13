Boil-water advisories: Feb. 14, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Woodrum Lane to the end of Primrose Drive, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at the intersection of Sissonville Road and Marble Hill Lane, in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Wallburg Lane, in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory customers on Sheraton Circle, in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Napoleon Lane, Valor Court and Trove Place, in Princeton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 275 Oak Hill customers on Collinwood Drive, Winwood Place, Briarwood Place, Woodbridge Road, Forest Lane, Lynnwood Place, Crestview Drive, Wildwood Place, Wilson Street, Brown Street, Harper Street, Vance Street, Ellison Street, Ford Street, and Sunnyside Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Sugar Creek Road in Beckwith.