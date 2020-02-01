Boil-water advisories: Feb. 1, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 150 customers on Norwood Road, Upper Ridgeway Road, Lower Ridgeway Road Abney Circle, Middle Road, Dudley Road, Abney Circle South and North, Bird Road, and Swan Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Wilkie Drive, Rockford Court and Kingston Court in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Somerlayton Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers in Oak Hill, on Gatewood Avenue from Main Street to Roberts Avenue, Patterson Avenue, Blackburn Street, Bunch Street, White Street, Anderson Street, Neely Street and surrounding areas. The advisory follows a planned outage to complete a water main upgrade project.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Thomas Circle and Ridgeview Road in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil water advisory for Beckley customers on Hull Street, from Berry Street to East Prince Street, including adjacent side streets. Also from Temple Street from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Avenue, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 270 customers on Kanawha Street from 12th Street to 15th Street, Center Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street, Virginia Street, Endris Street, Stark Street, Steele Street, Shadybrook Lane, Campbell Avenue, Harper Street, James Street, Franklin Street, Pratt Avenue, Washington Avenue, Morris Avenue, Clifton Avenue, Cemetery Road, Riverview Drive, Charles Street, Baughan Lane and Nugent Lane in Pratt. This area included Pratt Elementary.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Clear Creek System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ridge Road, South Hills Drive and 1030-1037 Jones Avenue in Oak Hill.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Yuma to Dog Patch.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Walnut Lane area that experienced low or absent water pressure.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek, from W.Va. 75 to Bison Subdivision, Old Spring Valley Road, Haynie Drive and areas near these streets.
Milton Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Mud River Road, Morrison Road and Brush Creek. Stewart and Gore areas were not affected.