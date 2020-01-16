Boil-water advisories: Jan. 17, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Karen Street, Monroe Street and Winona Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Oakmont Road and Vest Place areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 3rd Street West in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Yuma to Dog Patch areas following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Creek Side Road, Rabbit Run Road, Nutter Road, McGuire Hill Road, Winding Hill Road and 1460-1700 Cunard Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Riverview Drive and Benson Drive areas of St. Albans.