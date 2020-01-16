Boil-water advisories: Jan. 17, 2020

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Karen Street, Monroe Street and Winona Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Oakmont Road and Vest Place areas. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 3rd Street West in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Yuma to Dog Patch areas following a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Creek Side Road, Rabbit Run Road, Nutter Road, McGuire Hill Road, Winding Hill Road and 1460-1700 Cunard Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Riverview Drive and Benson Drive areas of St. Albans.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Baisden, Robert - Noon, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Barker, Gregory - 11 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Point Pleasant.

Brown, Marion - 2 p.m., Holcomb Cemetery, Holcomb Hill, Indore.

D'Arco, Joseph - 11 a.m., St. Francis de Sales Church, Beckley.

Daniels, Shirley - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Epps Jr., William - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Frontino, Mona - Noon, Saint John’s Catholic Church, Summersville.

Garvalia, John - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Harper, Irene - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Holmes, Rosalee - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hossler, Sheila - Noon, Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Lesher, Helen - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.

Perdue, Alex - 2 p.m., Sherman High School, Seth.

Pettry, Loretta - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Richardson, Sonya - 11 a.m., Dawson Baptist Church, Glenville.

Smith, Gloria - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Webster, Debra - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.