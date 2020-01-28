Boil-water advisories: Jan. 28, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 240 customers on Hampton Road, Sweetbrier Road, Dogwood Road, E Ridge Road, Stonehenge Road, Bayberry Lane and Longridge Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the following boil-water advisories:
- For about 20 customers on Winchester Road in South Charleston.
- For about 55 customers on Ohio Street, Indiana Street, West Avenue and Rock Lake Drive in South Charleston.
- For about 200 customers on Woodside Circle Road, Parkwood Road and Roderick Road in South Hills.
- For about 25 customers on Terry Road in South Charleston.
- For the following streets: Mountain Road, Clifton Road, Amber Road, Gilmer Street, Booker Street, Jakes Street, Thorne Road and Daverton Road in South Charleston.
- For about 100 customers on Austin Drive, Mason Lane, Trent Street, Ardith Street, Hickory ridge, Yaupon Road, Snake Den Lane, Shepherd Drive and MacCorkle Avenue S.W. in St Albans.