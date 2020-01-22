Boil-water advisories: Jan. 23, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Greenland Circle, Hollyberry Lane, Ivywood Lane, Peach Tree Lane, Robin Lane and Leslie Lane in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Kanawha Avenue, Rockwood Avenue, Fairview Drove, and Carter Street in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers in the Winchester Road, Claridge Circle and Windham Road areas in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Loop Road in South Charleston.