Boil-water advisories: Jan. 23, 2020

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Greenland Circle, Hollyberry Lane, Ivywood Lane, Peach Tree Lane, Robin Lane and Leslie Lane in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Kanawha Avenue, Rockwood Avenue, Fairview Drove, and Carter Street in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers in the Winchester Road, Claridge Circle and Windham Road areas in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek System.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Loop Road in South Charleston.

Funerals for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Adkins, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Carney, Herman - 11 a.m., Poca United Methodist Church, Poca.

Chrislip, David - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Coon, Iverson - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Church, Reedy.

Fisher, Delmer - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Frame, Joe - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Gibson, Floyd - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home. Malden.

Harmon-Ray, Barbara - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kennedy, Eva - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Patton, Loretta - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Peters, Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Phillips, William - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ritchie, Juanita - 8 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Scott, Jimmie - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Taylor, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Tribble, Harvey - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Williamson, Grayson - 11 a.m., Anderson Funeral Home, New Haven.