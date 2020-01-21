Boil-water advisories: Jan. 21, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on the following streets: Jarrett Heights Road, Clark Drive, Lee Street, Elwood Road, Turner Road, Reno Drive, Lincoln Street, Green Valley Drive, Cemetery Hill Circle, Park Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Quaker Lane in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on the following streets: Eskimo Drive, Davis Street, Howard Avenue, Ferguson Lane, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue, Smith Avenue, Manfred Holland Way, 101-514 King Street, 201-527 Carver Street, and 100-123 Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Sweeneysburg Road, from Ruskin Street to the end of system, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Cemetery Hill Drive area in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Oakmont Road and Vest Place area.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Karen Street, Monroe Street and Winona Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 3rd Street West in St Albans.