Boil-water advisories: Jan. 9, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Derricks Creek Road and Handley Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Schenley Drive, Elmer Lane, Club View Drive and Addison Drive areas of South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in the Benson Drive, Bruce Drive and Kay Lane areas of Charleston. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers in the Marshall Avenue, Perkins Avenue, Jordan Street, Wallace Lane and Carver Street areas in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Woodland Lane, Water Plant Road, Willow Lane, Selfway Lane, Dixon Lane, Songbird Hill, Faith Way, Bird Lane, Bennett Lane, Cunard Road, Judges Court, Jarret Court, Elverton Road, Wickline Road, Fox Lane, Browns Road, Golfview Road, Craigs Branch Road, Riner Dairy Road and 4830-6599 Gatewood Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Union Drive, Woodland Lane, Erica Lane and Nova Lane in Princeton. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 35 customers in the Church Drive, Glenville Lane, Elaine Drive and Raven Drive areas in Rand.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 200 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 120th Street, Cotton Alley, Venable Avenue, 118th Street, 119th Street, Kanawha Avenue, 117th Street and 116th Street in Chesapeake.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Orchard Avenue, East 17th Street, East Dupont Avenue, Sigmans Landing, Park Avenue and Panama Drive in Belle.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Oak Street from Elm Street through Hickory Street and including Francis Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers from 538-566 on 20th Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers from MacArthur Avenue, Ethel Avenue, and 13532-13538 MacCorkle Avenue SE in Chesapeake.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett System.