Boil-water advisories: Jan. 8, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Church Drive, Glenville Lane, Elaine Drive and Raven Drive in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers from MacArthur Avenue, Ethel Avenue, and 13532-13538 MacCorkle Avenue S.E. in Chesapeake. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Orchard Avenue, E. 17th Street, E. Dupont Avenue, Sigmans Landing, Park Avenue and Panama Drive in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Rustling Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Johnstone Road in Alum Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Chapmanville Water/Sewer Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Madison Street in Chapmanville. The advisory follows a water main leak.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 180 customers in the East Dupont Avenue, School Drive, Ferry Street, Michigan Avenue, Dorothy Drive, Olive Avenue, Michael Avenue, Lincoln Avenue from Shrewsbury to Cedar Grove.