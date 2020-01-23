Boil-water advisories: Jan. 24, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Baseball Road, off Thorofare Road, in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Glenview Road, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 55 customers on Ohio Street, Indiana Street, West Avenue and Rock Lake Drive, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 130 customers in the Greenland Circle, Hollyberry Lane, Ivywood Lane, Peach Tree Lane, Robin Lane and Leslie Lane areas of St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers in the Winchester Road, Claridge Circle and Windham Road areas of South Charleston.