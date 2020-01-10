Boil-water advisories: Jan. 11, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Conner Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue and Anchors Cove in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the Virginia Avenue area of Dunbar from 16th Street to 18th Street, including part of 17th Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Waters Street, Tank Hill Road, 200-206 Washington St., and 236-405 King Ave. in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers in the Marshall Avenue, Perkins Avenue, Jordan Street, Wallace Lane and Carver Street areas in Dunbar.
The Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Glenview Road, from Willis Avenue to Pittman Road, including all side streets. Also included is the southeast section of Robert C. Byrd Drive from J&J Kountry Korner to Appalachian Tire.
The Chapmanville Water/Sewer Plant has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Madison Street in Chapmanville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Union Drive, Woodland Lane, Erica Lane, and Nova Lane in Princeton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Largo Lane, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road, Knottingham Village Road, Canterbury Lane, Rising Fawn Lane, Chapel Road and Gatewood Road, from Chapel Road to the intersection to the Toney Hollow Road intersection in Fayetteville.