Boil-water advisories: Jan. 10, 2020

Boil-water advisories:
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 40 customers on Cotton Alley, 120th Street, 121st Street, and Nelson Hollow in Chesapeake. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Indian Branch Road and anyone in surrounding areas that have low or no water pressure.
The Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Glenview Road, from Willis Avenue to Pittman Road, including all side streets. Also included is the southeast section of Robert C. Byrd Drive from J&J Kountry Korner to Appalachian Tire. The notice follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the following boil-water advisories:
- For about 80 customers on Derricks Creek Road and Handley Road in Sissonville.
- For about 20 customers on Rustling Road in South Charleston.
- For about 30 customers on Johnstone Road in Alum Creek.
- For about 25 customers on Schenley Drive, Elmer Lane and Clubview Drive in South Charleston.
- For about 60 customers on Benson Drive, Bruce Drive and Kay Lane in Charleston.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Glade Street, Beaver Street and Little Beaver in Shady Spring.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Coal City System.