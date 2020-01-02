Boil-water advisories: Jan. 3, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Emerald Road area. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Benson Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers in the Strawberry Road, Mobile Manor and Trevino Drive areas of St. Albans.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Airport System.