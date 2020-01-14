Boil-water advisories: Jan. 14, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Spring Street West area of South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Browns Creek Road and Rock Camp Road areas of St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Clear Creek Water System. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Sweeneysburg Road from Ruskin Street to the end of the system, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 45 customers on Nancy Avenue and the 100 block of 136th Street in Marmet.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the Virginia Avenue area of Dunbar from 16th Street to 18th Street, including part of 17th Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Cotton Alley, 120th Street, 121st Street, and Nelson Hollow in Chesapeake.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Conner Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue and Anchors Cove in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Water Street, Tank Hill Road, 200-206 Washington Street and 236-405 King Avenue in Fayetteville.