Boil-water advisories: Jan. 15, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Big Tyler Road, Eagle Rock Road and Klondike Road in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the Riverview Drive, Benson Drive areas of St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Indian Branch Road and surrounding areas.