Boil-water advisories: Jan. 16, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Lee Avenue, Reeves Drive, Gravely Drive and 101-208 Walker Street in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at 3025 and 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive; Wendy's; 230, 234 and 236 Sisson Street; Locust Street; and McDowell Street, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Big Tyler Road, Eagle Rock Road and Klondike Road in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Spring Street West area of South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Browns Creek Road and Rock Camp Road areas of St. Albans.