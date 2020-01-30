Boil-water advisories: Jan. 31, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 270 Pratt customers on Kanawha Street from 12th Street to 15th Street, Center Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street, Virginia Street, Endris Street, Stark Street, Steele Street, Shadybrook Lane, Campbell Avenue, Harper Street, James Street, Franklin Street, Pratt Avenue, Washington Avenue, Morris Avenue, Clifton Avenue, Cemetery Road, Riverview Drive, Charles Street, Baughan Lane and Nugent Lane. This area includes Pratt Elementary. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boiled-water advisory for approximately 125 Oak Hill customers on Gatewood Avenue from Main Street to Roberts Avenue, Patterson Avenue, Blackburn Street, Bunch Street, White Street, Anderson Street, Neely Street and surrounding areas. The advisory follows a planned outage to complete a main upgrade project.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for a few customers in the Ridge Road area of Oak Hill. The areas include Ridge Road, South Hills Drive, and 1030-1037 Jones Avenue in Oak Hill. The advisory follows the installation of a new water main and fire hydrant.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Wildwood Acres Drive, Drakesburg Lane and Loop Road North, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the 122 Block of Henry Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water for approximately 470 customers on Sissonville Drive, White Oak Drive, Pinewood Drive, Morecott Drive, Cloverfield Lane, Archibald Hill Drive and Hickory Drive in Sissonville.