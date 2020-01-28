Boil-water advisories: Jan. 29, 2020

The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek, from W.Va. 75 to Bison Subdivision; Old Spring Valley Road, Haynie Drive and customers in these areas who recently experienced low or absent water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on the following streets: 21st Avenue, the 100-400 blocks of Hidden Valley Drive, the 200 block of 21st Street, the 300 block of 22nd Street, and the 400-421 blocks of 23rd Street in Oak Hill. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek water system. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has re-issued a boil-water advisory for customers of Keystone Municipal Water in McDowell County for failure to properly monitor the drinking water.
Beckley Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Sweeneysburg area, from 701 Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the system at Spruce Mountain Road, including all side streets and Range Road, and all side streets. The advisory followed planned water system improvements.
Beckley Water Company has planned a water outage on Thursday for some Beckley residents in order for water system improvements to be made. Once water has been restored a boil-water advisory will be in effect for customers on the following streets: Hull Street from Berry Street to East Prince Street, including adjacent side streets; and also Temple Street from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Avenue, including adjacent side streets.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 240 customers on Hampton Road, Sweetbrier Road, Dogwood Road, E Ridge Road, Stonehenge Road, Bayberry Lane and Longridge Road in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system has been lifted.