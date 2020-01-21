Boil-water advisories: Jan. 22, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Loop Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for about 170 customers on the following streets: Jarrett Heights Road, Clark Drive, Lee Street, Elwood Road, Turner Road, Reno Drive, Lincoln Street, Green Valley Drive, Cemetery Hill Circle, Park Drive, Hillcrest Drive, and Quaker Lane in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Creek Side Road, Rabbit Run Road, Nutter Road, McGuire Hill Road, Winding Hill Road and 1460-1700 Cunard Road in Fayetteville.