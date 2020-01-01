Boil-water advisories: Jan. 1, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Hazel Drive area of Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Strawberry Road, Mobile Manor and Trevino Drive areas of St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Elk River Road North area from Hayes Street, Linburg Lane, John Edward Lane, Venture Lane and Hayes Farm Lane (all to the end of Young’s Branch). The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers on Hawes Drive, 2nd Street, and 10 Navigator Lane in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 40 customers on Ford Street, Ohio Street and Kentucky Street in South Charleston. This area includes a portion of Thomas Memorial Hospital.