Boil-water advisories: Jan. 30, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 470 customers on Sissonville Drive, White Oak Drive, Pinewood Drive, Morecott Drive, Cloverfield Lane, Archibald Hill Drive and Hickory Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Thomas Circle and Ridgeview Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has scheduled a planned water outage for customers on the Gatewood Avenue area in Oak Hill from approximately 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The outage will impact approximately 125 customers on Gatewood Avenue from Main Street to Roberts Avenue, Patterson Avenue, Blackburn Street, Bunch Street, White Street, Anderson Street, and Neely Street and surrounding areas. Once water has been restored a boil-water advisory will be in effect.
Beckley Water Company has scheduled a temporary water outage on Thursday for the following streets in Beckley: Hull Street from Berry Street to East Prince Street, including adjacent side streets. Also included is Temple Street from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Avenue, including adjacent side streets. Once improvements have been made and water restored, a boil-water advisory will be in effect.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Sweeneysburg area, from 701 Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the system at Spruce Mountain Road including all side streets, and Range Road and all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on the following streets in Oak Hill: 21st Avenue, the 100-400 blocks of Hidden Valley Drive, the 200 block of 21st Street, the 300 block of 22nd Street, and the 400-421 blocks of 23rd Street.