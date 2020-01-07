Boil-water advisories: Jan. 7, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers from 538-566 on 20th Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers in the East Dupont Avenue, School Drive, Ferry Street, Michigan Avenue, Dorothy Drive, Olive Avenue, Michael Avenue, Lincoln Avenue from Shrewsbury to Cedar Grove. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Oak Street from Elm Street through Hickory Street and including Francis Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, 120th Street, Cotton Alley, Venable Avenue, 118th Street, 119th Street, Kanawha Avenue, 117th Street and 116th Street in Chesapeake. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stephens Branch Road and Daniel Boone Drive in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Alabaster Lane and Gulf View Drive in Coal City, following a water main break.
The Coal Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Glade Street, Beaver Street and Little Beaver Street in Shady Spring. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers at Speedway, Rite Aid and Clendenin Advent Christian Church in Clendenin.