Boil-water advisories: Jan. 18, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Eskimo Drive, Davis Street, Howard Avenue, Ferguson Lane, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue, Smith Avenue, Manfred Holland Way, 101-514 King Street, 201-527 Carver Street and 100-123 Marshall Avenue, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for approximately 28 customers in the Cemetery Hill Drive area of Elkview. The advisory follows a main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 31 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Creek Side Road, Rabbit Run Road, Nutter Road, McGuire Hill Road, Winding Hill Road and 1460-1700 Cunard Road.