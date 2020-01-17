Boil-water advisories: Jan. 18, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Eskimo Drive, Davis Street, Howard Avenue, Ferguson Lane, Smoot Avenue, Perkins Avenue, Smith Avenue, Manfred Holland Way, 101-514 King Street, 201-527 Carver Street and 100-123 Marshall Avenue, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory for approximately 28 customers in the Cemetery Hill Drive area of Elkview. The advisory follows a main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 31 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Creek Side Road, Rabbit Run Road, Nutter Road, McGuire Hill Road, Winding Hill Road and 1460-1700 Cunard Road.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, January 17, 2020

Allen, Margaret - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Craigsville.

Ashley, Connie - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Cardwell, Sebastian - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Chapman, Dovie - 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.

Crowder, Betty - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Racine, Racine.

Deeds, Virginia - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Dunbar, Harold - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Facemire Sr., Billy - 1 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.

Frampton Sr., Kevin - 1 p.m. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Halstead Sr., James - 1 p.m., Living Faith Christian Church, Marmet.

Kesterton, Tammy - 6 p.m., The Open Door Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Parkins, Keith - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Pyles, Richard - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Sims, Gerald - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Spencer, Donna - 2 p.m., Alderson Church of the Nazarene, Alderson.

Stewart, Regina - Noon, WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Teel, Joseph - 2 p.m., Atkins Family Cemetery, South Charleston.

Tully, John - 12:30 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Utt, Doris - 3 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.

Walker, Lakin - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

West, Mary - 1 p.m., Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Wiblen Sr., Russell - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.