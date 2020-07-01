Boil-water advisories: July 1, 2020

Water advisories
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dry Creek Hollow in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Oceana Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kopper Kettle Hill on W.Va. 85. The advisory follows a water main break.
The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kilsyth Road from the bypass to end and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Main Avenue and Beech Avenue in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers located on W.Va. 75 from Walker’s Branch Road to Haynie’s Branch, Bison Village and Valley View subdivisions. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Mount Zion Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for its customers. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Taylor Drive, Lula Court, Harlett Court and Ada Dell Court in Teays Valley, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Stover Fork Road, including all side streets, in MacArthur.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Malcom Lane near the baseball field and anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the 1600-2100 blocks of Beech Street and anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure.