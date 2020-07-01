Boil-water advisories: July 1, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Water advisories

The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dry Creek Hollow in Arnett. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Oceana Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kopper Kettle Hill on W.Va. 85. The advisory follows a water main break.

The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kilsyth Road from the bypass to end and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Main Avenue and Beech Avenue in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers located on W.Va. 75 from Walker’s Branch Road to Haynie’s Branch, Bison Village and Valley View subdivisions. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Mount Zion Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for its customers. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Taylor Drive, Lula Court, Harlett Court and Ada Dell Court in Teays Valley, following a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Stover Fork Road, including all side streets, in MacArthur.

The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Malcom Lane near the baseball field and anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure.

The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the 1600-2100 blocks of Beech Street and anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.

Arthur, Norman - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bailey, Melvin - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Bird, Linda - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Campbell, Edith - 1 p.m, West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Cottrill, Barry - 2 p.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.

Harper, Bruce - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Holbert, Ronald - 11 a.m., Brooksville Baptist Church, Big Bend.

Mullins, George - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Pauley, Claude - 11 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Pauley, Roger - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.