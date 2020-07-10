Boil-water advisories: July 10, 2020

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Grandview Road from the intersection of 4-H Lake Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system. This includes all side streets off this section of Grandview Road. This notice does not include 4-H Lake Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Glen View Road in Crab Orchard to the end of the Beckley Water Company system including all side streets. This includes all of Brethren Church Road, Orchard Woods Drive and all side streets. The advisory follows water main repairs.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers on Cornwall Lane, Nottingham Road, Abby Drive, Kirklee Road, Sherwood Forest Road and Robin Hood Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Micco to Chauncey, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Sweeneysburg Road from the intersection of Seahurst Drive to the end of the Beckley Water System, including all side streets with the exception of Seahurst Drive; Maple Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Burn Bowyer Road, including all side streets; Clear Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Tilus Lane, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Fairview Drive, Moses Street and Freedom Circle in St Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Indiana Street, Chestnut Street, Garrett Street Kinder Street and surrounding side streets in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 95 customers on 11th Avenue, F Street, L Street, 10th Avenue and D Street in South Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Lincoln County Public Service District’s water system has been lifted.