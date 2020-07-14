Boil-water advisories: July 14, 2020

Water advisories
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 11427 Canvas Nettie Road at the Nettie Post Office to Brocks Bridge, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tamarock Drive from Crystal Drive to the end of Tamarock Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers near the bottom of Red Star Road in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on Sherwood Forest Road, Abby Drive, Robin Hood Road, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road and Yorkshire Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek water system.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Meadow Bridge water system.
- Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Glen View Road in Crab Orchard, Brethren Church Road and Orchard Woods, and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water System.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Abbott Road in the Pinch area of Elkview.