Boil-water advisories: July 14, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Water advisories

  • The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 11427 Canvas Nettie Road at the Nettie Post Office to Brocks Bridge, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Tamarock Drive from Crystal Drive to the end of Tamarock Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers near the bottom of Red Star Road in Hilltop. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on Sherwood Forest Road, Abby Drive, Robin Hood Road, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road and Yorkshire Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Clear Creek water system.
  • The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Meadow Bridge water system.
  • Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Glen View Road in Crab Orchard, Brethren Church Road and Orchard Woods, and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water System.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Abbott Road in the Pinch area of Elkview.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Eades, Russell - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Harrison, Freda - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Loudermilk, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Newsome, Mae - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Selbe, Mary - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Vance, Dianne - 11 a.m., Crown Freewill Baptist Church.

Vanhoose, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wilson, Kathryn - Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Grantsville.