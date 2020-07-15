Boil-water advisories: July 15, 2020

Water advisories
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the 911 Center to the end of the system on River Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the 900 block of Hartley Avenue, including Gregory Street up to the 400 block. The advisory follows a water main break.
The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for its entire water system, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 95 customers on F Street, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, D Street and E Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Word of Life Church to the end of Avis Acres, following a water main break.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Novamont Drive and anyone who has experienced low or no water pressure in that area.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ocie Drive in Mitchell Heights, following a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Stollings and McDonnell. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Tamarock Drive from Crystal Drive to the end of Tamarock Drive.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Micco to Chauncey.