water advisories
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the 900 block of Hartley Avenue, including Gregory Street up to the 400 block.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 170 customers on Sherwood Forest Road, Abby Drive, Robin Hood Road, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road and Yorkshire Drive in South Hills.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Sullivan Road from the intersection of Covington Drive to the intersection of Carl Vest Road.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Mount Hope Water System.