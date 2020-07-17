Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Crystal Drive, Pring Drive, Dean Drive and Bluebell Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Pacific Street, Atlantic Street and Amaron Drive in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Rainelle Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 118 23rd Street, 1869 South Sewell Street and 1899 South Sewell Street following a water main break.
The Putnam County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 334 to 667 Kilgore Road, Crescent Drive, Vada Lane and Condor Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at the South Central Regional Jail and U.S. Postal Service Office on Centre Way in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 150 customers on Beechcrest Drive, Brookside Drive, Stranahan Drive, Betheny Drive, Dellway Drive, Kens Lane, Kama Lane, Beechvale Drive, Russet Drive, Cooperhawks Lane, Sally Lane, Maple Lane and Walnut Valley Lane in Cross Lanes.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for Wyoming Avenue, Bradly Avenue, Stewart Avenue and Nimitz Avenue, including all side roads.
The boil-water advisory issued for the Oceana Water System has been lifted.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Novamont Drive and anyone in the area who experienced low or no water pressure.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Stollings and McConnell.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ocie Drive in Mitchell Heights.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Red Star Road in Hilltop.