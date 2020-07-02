Boil-water advisories: July 2, 2020

Water advisories
Rainelle Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Patton Street, Hughart Street, 1st and 2nd streets, and Main Street between Patton and 3rd Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Overlook Way in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 5th Street North, Pennsylvania Avenue and 6th Street North in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Egeria Water System. The advisory follows a water main break.
The town of Alderson has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Webster Street West to Alderson Cemetery Road. The advisory follows the flushing of hydrants in the area.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for 25 customers on Starlight Drive in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Jordan Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Wythe Avenue, Fulton Street, the 400-600 blocks of Albemarle Street, the 600 block of Rockbridge Street, and the 600 block of Peal Street.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Danese Public Service District.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Mount Hope Water System.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from 4186 Ward Road to Canvas and ending at Brocks Bridge, including all side roads.