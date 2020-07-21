water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Valley Street, James Street and Birch Street in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 36th Street and Venable Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Old Eccles Road from Dickinson Avenue to the end of the system, including all side streets. This also includes Old Mill Village, Bridge Park and Rolling Hills Estates. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Berkley Street from the intersection of Jennings to the end of Berkley Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for the South Central Regional Jail and U.S. Postal Service Office on Centre Way in South Charleston.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Rainelle Water Department.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 65 customers on Bedford Road and Service Road in the South Hills area of Charleston.