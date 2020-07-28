Essential reporting in volatile times.

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 360 customers on Sissonville Drive, including North Grapevine Road and side streets in Sissonville. The advisory follows a main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • The Putnam PSD has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from 334 to 667 Kilgore Lane, Crescent Drive, Vada Lane and Condor Lane.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory issued for approximately 160 customers in the Judge’s Court/Gatewood Road area in Fayetteville.
  • Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for Clyde Street in Beckley.