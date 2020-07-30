Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 10 customers on Douglas Street, in Dunbar. The advisory follows at main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers on Route 3 from Seng Creek Road to the Raleigh County line, Seng Creek Road from Route 3 to Box 2435, Jane Avenue, Lewis Street, West Anchor Drive, Raleigh Street, 1st Avenue through 5th Avenue, Belle Street, Victory Street, Arvon Avenue and Mercer Street in the Whitesville area of Boone County. The advisory follows a main repair.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for the westbound side of Harper Road, beginning at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and ending at the intersection of Old Turnpike Road. The advisory follows a broken main line.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 131 customers on Hanna Drive, West Washington Street, 24th Street West, 22nd Street West, 7th Avenue, Katherine Street, York Avenue, 21st Street West and Hamblin Lane, in North Charleston.